Death row inmate found guilty again in new Casey's Nickelodeon trial

Pablo Ibar was accused of killing Casimir Sucharski, Sharon Anderson and Marie Rogers in 1994.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A death row inmate who received a new trial was found guilty again Saturday in the so-called Casey's Nickelodeon murder case.

Pablo Ibar was accused of killing Casimir “Butch Casey” Sucharski, Sharon Anderson and Marie Rogers in 1994. Surveillance video showed two men enter a home in Miramar, then bind, beat and shoot the three victims execution style.

Ibar and another man, Seth Penalver, were convicted in separate trials and sentenced to death row. But Penalver was acquitted in 2012 after receiving a new trial.

At the most recent trial, Ibar's defense attorneys’ argued a shirt used to cover one of the killer's faces failed to tie Ibar to the crime. Ibar's DNA was not found on the shirt.

Ibar was granted a second trial after the Florida Supreme Court ruled that his defense lawyer did an inadequate job of representing him during his trial in 2000. The jury deadlocked in Ibar's first trial in 1997.

The case was dubbed Casey's Nickelodeon because Sucharski was the owner of the Nickelodeon Bar in Pembroke Park.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

