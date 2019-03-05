WATCH LIVE: Decision day for Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Should Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie be fired?

That's a question the nine-member Broward County school board will answer Tuesday morning about its embattled superintendent.

Runcie has been criticized over a string of communication failures and slow-moving construction projects and for not moving fast enough to address school security issues.

A meeting aimed at offering updates on safety improvements turned contentious last week as Parkland parents and Runcie supporters publicly clashed over his future.

"I can't help but blame you. My daughter is dead and this community is coming apart," said Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Board member Lori Alhadeff -- another parent who lost a child in the shooting -- is making the push to fire Runcie.

"The urgency to do this now is because the district is spiraling out of control. Mr. Runcie has demonstrated a history of poor leadership," Alhadeff said in a statement.

Board members Rosalind Osgood, Laurie Rich Levinson, Ann Murray, Donna Korn and Patricia Good have publicly praised Runcie's efforts. Each rated him either highly effective or effective in his last performance review several months ago.

But Alhadeff, Nora Rupert, Robin Bartleman and Heather Brinkworth have been critical of Runcie's leadership.

A simple majority is needed, but it doesn't appear there are enough votes to make the firing happen.

