Deerfield Beach man accused of raping blind woman in Walgreens parking lot

Brandon Barther, 36, is accused of raping a blind woman in the parking lot of a Walgreens in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Deerfield Beach man is accused of raping a blind woman in a Walgreens parking lot.

Brandon Barther, 36, was arrested Thursday on a sexual assault charge.

According to a Broward Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, the woman was waiting in a car after riding with several of her "homeboys" to a club. While she was waiting, a man approached her and told her he could drive her home.

The woman agreed and they drove away, but she couldn't see where they were going. When they stopped, the man told her they were at a Walgreens on Atlantic Boulevard, where he raped her.

The woman told deputies that before he assaulted her, the man told her, "You owe me."

After he was finished, he drove across the street to a Kwik Stop and bought a beer that he gave to her, the affidavit said.

The woman told deputies she couldn't identify her attacker because she is legally blind.

Barther was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, the affidavit said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.