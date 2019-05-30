Deputies find group of migrants coming ashore in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies had a small group of migrants in custody after they came ashore Wednesday afternoon in Pompano Beach.

Witnesses notified authorities after they noticed an overloaded boat coming in too quickly from the ofshore off the Hillsboro Inlet.

U.S. Border Patrol agents are investigating the incident as a suspected smuggling operation.

Witnesses said some of the migrants jumped off into the water, swam ashore and ran into the neighborhood. Deputies were searching the area.

On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a boat with about 50 migrants from Haiti and a boat with 10 migrants from Cuba who were trying to get to the United States.

This is a developing story.

