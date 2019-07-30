Deputies identify boy found dead in van outside day care in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies identified the boy who was found dead inside a white Ford van Monday in Oakland Park as 2-year-old Noah Sneed.

Keyla Concepcion, a BSO spokeswoman, released a statement saying the van was parked outside of Noah's day care -- the Ceressa's Daycare & Preschool at 3140 NW 21st Ave.

"Detectives confirmed the toddler had been transported in the van to the facility Monday morning," Concepcion said.

After BSO received the 911 call about 3:30 p.m., Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel responded and confirmed Noah was dead. The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office and detectives are investigating the cause of his death.

"Investigators are continuing to interview daycare employees and other witnesses," Concepcion said.

BSO Detective John Curcio is asking anyone with information about Noah's death to call him at 954-321-4210 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

