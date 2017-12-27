Deputies identify driver who slammed into home in fiery crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The Broward County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver it says slammed a stolen Jeep into a Pompano Beach home in a fiery crash this weekend.

Deputies said Derrick Eddings, 20, of Lauderdale Lakes was the behind the wheel of the Jeep early Saturday when it crashed into the home and burst into flames. The resulting fire gutted both the vehicle and the house in the 2300 block of Northeast Second Avenue.

Four people inside the home when it caught fire were able to escape unharmed, according to Battalion Chief David Sheflin, a spokesman for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue.

Deputies said they were investigating an unrelated shooting and stabbing when Eddings saw their patrol cars and fled. The deputies said they pursued Eddings, who drove away at speeds of over 100 mph. Eddings eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot, deputies said.

Some time later, Eddings stole a gray Jeep Wrangler, leading to another police chase, deputies said. Eventually Eddings lost control of the Jeep and crashed into the house, deputies said.

After the crash, deputies said Eddings ran away, but was spotted by the Broward Sheriff's Office's Aviation Unit and was later arrested by deputies on the ground.

Eddings faces multiple charges, including arson, grand theft auto and reckless driving.

Eddings is currently being held in the North Broward jail in Pompano Beach on $3,000 bond.

The homeowner, Dully Denis, told Local 10 News Saturday he was set to leave for Haiti to visit his mother for Christmas.

“I lose everything in the house," Denis said. "Everything gone. Clothes, shoes, everything. It's a bad feeling.”

