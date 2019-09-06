Deputies investigate death of baby boy in West Park

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating after a 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive at a home on Southwest 22nd Street in West Park. The boy was pronounced dead at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

WEST PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy in West Park.

According to BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright, the baby boy was found unresponsive at a home on Southwest 22nd Street shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.

The boy was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives said the child was one of several other infants and toddlers being cared for at the time.

Coleman-Wright said while the investigation continued late into Thursday evening, the other children were able to go home with their parents.

The boy's name is being withheld.

