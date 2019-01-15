Deputies release sketch of suspect in North Lauderdale cold case

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies have released a sketch of the suspect in a nearly three-year-old murder case from North Lauderdale.

In March 2016, a gunman shot and killed Candice McKinney, 35, in her apartment in the 1100 block of Cove Lake Road. McKinney's 18-year-old son, Kareem Barnett, was also wounded in the attack. McKinney's other son -- a toddler at the time, was found in the apartment unharmed.

Deputies are hoping the release of the sketch will make a break in the case.

Deputies described the gunman as being between 30 and 40 years old. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs around 215 pounds. At the time of the shooting, he had a scruffy beard and had a short haircut.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Homicide Sgt. Kevin Forsberg at 954-321-4279 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

