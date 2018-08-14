Deputies search for driver after man dies of injuries in hit-and-run crash

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - The victim of a June hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach has died of his injuries and now deputies are asking for the public's for help identifying the driver.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Frank Ali was in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street on June 20 was he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle. The driver did not stop to help Ali, Carter said.

Despite serious injuries, Ali called for help and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. On Friday, Ali died of his injuries -- seven weeks after the crash.

"I just got ran over by a car," Ali told the 911 dispatcher. "I need to go a hospital."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Detective Jeffery Curtis at 954-3321-4214 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

