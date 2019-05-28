Deputies search for driver of abandoned blue 2007 Honda Accord

Rob Kim/Getty Images

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Cecil Harden was killed Friday -- about three weeks after celebrating his 57th birthday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the driver of a blue 2007 Honda Accord struck him near the intersection of West Sunrise Boulevard, a six-lane highway, and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

Deputies said the driver abandoned the car after running over Harden, who was walking on the road near the Palm and Card Reading Center at 3015 W Sunrise Blvd., and Troy's Liquors at 2990 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Detectives reported Harden was injured about 9:05 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m.

Detective Sean Williams is asking anyone with information about the driver involved to call him at 954-321-4231 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

