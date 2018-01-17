Deputies search for man who snatched wedding ring from postal worker

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who snatched a postal worker's wedding ring off her finger while she was delivering mail just outside Fort Lauderdale.

Police released a sketch of the man Wednesday in hopes of tracking him down.

Deputies said the victim was placing mail in mailboxes when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her arm on Dec. 22 in the 1200 block of Northwest 30th Terrace in an unincorporated area of Broward County.

Deputies said he slid his hand down her arm and pulled a silver wedding band engraved with roses from her finger.

Deputies said another man was also present during the robbery.

"You're in the wrong neighborhood," he reportedly told the victim.

Deputies said the men then fled the scene in an older-model Lincoln or Cadillac. The car was rusted and painted light blue, purple and black, deputies said.

Deputies described the first man as a slender black man in his 20s. He is about 6 feet tall and had shoulder-length black hair in dreadlocks, deputies said.

Deputies described the second man as a stocky black man in his 20s. He is about 6 feet tall and had a beard, deputies said. The victim said both men spoke with Caribbean accents.

Deputies believe that a third man drove the getaway car.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-4229 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

