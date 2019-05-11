Deputies search for serial burglar in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Surveillance cameras recently captured a serial burglar in action at several restaurants in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives believe the same man who took a register from the Baskin Robbins on Sheridan Street, also stole from the JP Bagels on Hollywood Boulevard.

Detectives believe the same bearded burglar, who loves tattoos and drives a black Ford F-150, also stole from Las Vegas Cuban cuisine and from Wing Stop. Surveillance video shows a woman was with him during one of the burglaries, deputies said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the burglar to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.





