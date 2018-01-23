Deputies search for vending machine bandits caught on video

PARKLAND, Fla. - Broward County sheriff's deputies are searching for two men caught on video stealing nearly $500 from vending machines inside a Parkland high school.

Deputies said in early November the men broke into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the 5900 block of Pine Island Road around 2:30 a.m.

The video shows the pair using a drill and hammer to pry open six machines on the school's lower level. Deputies estimate the men caused more than $2,000 worth of damage to the machines.

Anyone with information about thefts can call Detective Robert Rutkowski at 954-753-5050 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

