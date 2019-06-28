Deputies seek to identify man found dead on beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking to identify a man who was found dead on the beach over the weekend in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

According to BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion, the man was spotted lying on the beach Saturday morning by beachgoers who noticed that he had not moved for a prolonged period of time.

The beachgoers called 911 around 10:30 a.m. and authorities pronounced the man dead at the scene near Commercial Boulevard, just south of the pier.

"BSO detectives say the man was found on the sand near a beach chair and beach mat. He did not have a license or any other type of identifying document in his wallet," Concepcion said in a news release.

The man was described by authorities as a white man between the ages of 40 and 55, around 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 190 pounds.

He was found wearing a black sweater, black pants with a white stripe down the side of the leg, black shoes and a flannel jacket.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, Concepcion said.

Authorities released a sketch of the man Friday in hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call BSO Homicide Detective Jeffrey Curtis at 954-321-4210.

