Deputies shoot armed domestic violence suspect in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies shot and wounded a domestic violence suspect after responding to a report of a woman who was wounded in Tamarac.

Sheriff Gregory Tony said the situation was dangerous. He said deputies and paramedics knew the suspect had shot a woman when they responded to a two-story apartment building at 5881 NW 57 Ct.

"He took it upon himself to stand on the landing and stop our deputies from going in there and safe guard and treat this individual," Tony said. "And only after 20 plus minutes of trying to get this thing to de-escalate, he elected to point his weapon in a hostile manner at our deputies."

A video shows a man was holding a gun to his head. Witnesses said deputies ordered him to drop the gun before they heard eight to 9 gunshots. A relative said a man shot his girlfriend in her apartment. Deputies rescued the woman.

Tony said several deputies fired their weapons.

"They did an outstanding job," Tony said.

Gina Carter, a spokeswoman for the agency, said Broward Fire Rescue took both the man and the woman to a nearby hospital, Carter said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.