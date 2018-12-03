Deputies shoot, kill hospital patient in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - Deputies shot and killed a 30-year-old Tamarac hospital patient who was threatening others Saturday night, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said deputies were called to University Hospital in Tamarac about 10:30 p.m. after staff called the BSO to report that Jarvis Randall, 30, a patient at the facility, was violent and threatening other people at the hospital with an edged, glass weapon.

When deputies arrived the facility at 7425 University Drive, they tried to calm down Randall, who was demonstrating "aggressive threatening behavior," Coleman-Wright said.

After a bean-bag gun that was used to try to peacefully subdue Randall did not work, he charged the deputies, three of whom fired their weapons, Coleman-Wright said.

Randall was taken to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead just before midnight.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Per standard procedure, the three deputies who fired their guns were placed on restricted assignment pending an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

