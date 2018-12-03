Deputy demoted after wearing #QAnon patch in picture with vice president

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy has been demoted after he was photographed wearing a #QAnon patch while meeting Vice President Mike Pence last week.

Broward County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said the Sgt. Matt Patten was not authorized to wear the patch, which read "Question the Narrative."

#QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory popular with a small group of supporters of President Donald Trump. At a July Trump rally in Tampa, some rallygoers sported #QAnon shirts and signs.

Patten received a written reprimand on Monday. He was also removed from the Sheriff's Office's Strategic Investigations Division's Office of Homeland Security and from the agency SWAT team, Coleman-Wright said. Patten will be reassigned to the Department of Law Enforcement, she said.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies greeted Pence at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday after the vice president attended an event in Hollywood. The vice president's staff took photos of the meet-and-greet and posted them on Twitter. Pence's staff deleted the tweet after news outlets reported about the patch.

Patten was cited for conduct unbecoming an employee and called #QAnon controversial.

"For this event, SWAT Team Leader Sgt. Patten intentionally placed an unauthorized symbol/patch onto his agency issued SWAT vest to meet and pose with (Vice President) Pence," the reprimand states. "Sgt. Patten's actions of displaying unity with a controversial group not in alignment with the core values of law enforcement and the Broward Sheriff's Office discredited the agency, the country and himself."

The #QAnon movement has been called everything from "a deranged conspiracy cult" to a grassroots movement "about the covert battles being waged between the deep state and President Trump."

The group is named for "Q," an anonymous person who claims to be a member of the U.S. military intelligence.

