Deputy-involved shooting reported in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said "deputies encountered an armed female" in the area of Northeast Third Street and Northeast Second Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

At least one deputy fired his weapon, wounding the suspect, Concepcion said. She was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Concepcion said her injuries were not life-threatening.

