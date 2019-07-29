Deputy seeks to get charges involving rough arrest of teen dismissed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The attorneys for three Broward Sheriff's Office deputies charged in the rough arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Tamarac were back in court Monday, as was one of the deputies who was seeking to get the charges against him dropped.

Deputy Christopher Krickovich, 29, and two of his colleagues -- Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, 51, and Deputy Ralph Mackey, 49 -- are facing several charges after cellphone video showed the teen, Delucca Rolle, being pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and punched in the head during an April 18 arrest outside a McDonald's.

LaCerra's attorney said the incident was most certainly not battery and insists the deputies were just doing their jobs.

"This afternoon, we're going to be filing a 57-page motion to dismiss," attorney Eric Schwartzreich said. "All of these deputies did what they were trained to do, and they were confronted with several people outside in this shopping area and they were protecting themselves."

Deputy Christopher Krickovich, 29, appears in court July 29 as he attempts to get charges against him dismissed in connection with the rough arrest of a 15-year-old boy in Tamarac.

In April, Rolle's family stepped forward with their attorney, demanding justice for the teen after the video went viral.

Investigators said a commotion erupted in the parking lot of the McDonald's involving a bunch of students who had gathered there to watch a fight.

Deputies arrived and tried to break up the fight.

Krickovich wrote in his report that Rolle became hostile and clenched his fists.

LaCerra is seen in the video pepper-spraying the teen and pushing him to the ground.

Krickovich then slams Rolle's head repeatedly on the pavement, the video shows.

Mackey is accused of falsifying information on the reports.

Attorneys, however, said there's more to the story than what the cellphone footage shows.

"They were confronted with a very dangerous situation. They were doing their job. I understand that the video doesn't look good but they did what they were trained to do," Schwartzreich said.

A Broward County judge ultimately gave all parties more time to talk about what charges the deputies should be facing.

