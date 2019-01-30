Detectives hope surveillance video will help them catch Oakland Park stabber

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Detectives have released surveillance video of a man believed to be responsible for a November robbery and stabbing in Oakland Park.

The incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 1 as Luis Gonzalez, 40, was walking along the 4100 block of Northwest 11th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said Gonzalez was attacked by a knife-wielding man. When deputies arrived, they found Gonzalez suffering from wounds to his neck and bicep.

Gonzalez was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Home surveillance video released Wednesday shows a man walking through the neighborhood shortly after the attack.

Although the video is grainy, detectives are asking anyone with information about the man's identity to call them at 954-321-4332 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



