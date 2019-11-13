Detectives release composite sketch of Pembroke Park shooter

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives have released a composite sketch of a gunman who shot at two deputies in Pembroke Park.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Detectives have released a composite sketch of a gunman who shot at two Broward Sheriff's Office deputies in a Pembroke Park neighborhood.

The shooting occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday on Southwest 41st Street while the deputies were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said a man standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex pulled a gun from his waistband and fired several shots at the deputies' vehicle. They were not injured.

A composite sketch released Wednesday shows a man with dreadlocks. Grossman said he was wearing red shorts and a red hooded sweatshirt on the morning of the shooting.

The gunman is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call detectives or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

