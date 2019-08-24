Detectives search for shooter in Pembroke Pines attempted murder

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Tiffany Smart said she was finishing her shift at the Miami Grill restaurant early Saturday morning in Pembroke Pines when her friend walked inside bleeding.

Erol Stewart was waiting to pick her up about 3:20 a.m., outside of the restaurant at 7781 Pines Blvd., when he was shot.

"I can see he was staggering and I saw that he was ... he said he has been shot," Smart said in tears. "I started to panic, but I knew the first thing I can do is to call 911 to get help."

Detectives are searching for the shooter who they say attempted to kill Stewart. The initial search involved police dogs and a helicopter.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

