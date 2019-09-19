Detectives search for teenage girl allegedly held hostage by man

DAVIE, Fla. - Destiny Rose was tied to a chair with a rope wrapped around her neck, Rose's aunt Shanna Champion told police officers on Wednesday.

Champion said the man who was with her used an Instagram live video chat from Rose's mobile phone to taunt her. She said Rose, 17, was crying.

"If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her," Rose's abductor said, before abruptly ending the call, according to Champion.

The Davie Police Department is investigating the case. Lt. Mark Leone released a statement Thursday saying Rose was last seen Aug. 20 at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches.

The therapeutic group home for foster kids has a capacity for eight teenage girls, ages 12 to 17, who have experienced trauma or have suffered severe disturbances.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Rose to call the Davie Police Department detectives at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

