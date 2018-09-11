Diver reported missing near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea found safe

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - A diver who was reported missing Tuesday near Lauderdale-by-the-Sea has been found safe.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Batallion Chief Stephen Gollan previously identified the missing diver as a man in his 50s.

According to Gollan, the man and another person were diving together, and the partner resurfaced but the man did not.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search for the missing diver.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.