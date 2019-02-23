Divers rescue man from car submerged in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A man drove his vehicle into a canal on Friday night in Broward County's city of Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue personnel responded to an area of the Middle River near the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace.

Two Broward Sheriff's Office divers rescued the man from the submerged vehicle, deputies said.

According to Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane the man appeared to be in his 60s. Doctors at the nearby Florida Medical Center were treating him.

