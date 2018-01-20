Dog dies in Lauderdale Lakes house fire

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A fire gutted a house in Lauderdale Lakes early Saturday, killing a dog and leaving a family of four homeless, officials said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward County Sheriff's Fire Rescue Department, said the fire started before 7 a.m. at the single-story home in the 3300 block of Northwest 36th Terrace.

The blaze fully engulfed the home by the time firefighters arrived, Kane said. The fire was put out in about 20 minutes and two people who were inside the home escaped unharmed.

Kane said the state fire marshal will investigate what caused the fire.

The Red Cross was on hand to assist the family.

