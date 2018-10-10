Donald Trump Jr. backs out of event at Davie high school

Donald Trump Jr. was scheduled to appear at the "Campus Clash" event at Nova High School.

DAVIE, Fla. - Donald Trump Jr. canceled a planned appearance at an event sponsored by a conservative political group Wednesday at Nova High School in Davie.

Conservative writer Charlie Kirk and commentator Candice Owens, who are staunch supporters of President Donald Trump, are the headliners for the Campus Clash event. The two have been touring college campuses across the country to promote conservative viewpoints and the policies of the Trump administration. However, some of the events have drawn counter protesters and have become heated.

A Campus Clash event Tuesday at the University of Georgia in Athens attracted scores of protesters.

People cited “xenophobia, racism, sexism and bigotry” as reasons for demonstrating at the event, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle attended the event in Athens, but the pair canceled their Davie appearance because of Hurricane Michael, organizers said.

Some parents of Nova High School students were concerned about security on campus. In response, Nova High School officials canceled all after-school activities Wednesday. Davie police said they will be providing security for event.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.