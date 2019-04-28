Dozens call for justice at rally following rough arrest of teenager

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dozens called for justice at a rally held Saturday in North Lauderdale following the rough arrest of a 15-year-old boy.

Demonstrators who demanded justice for Delucca Rolle marched in protest at Hampton Park.

"I want justice to be served and do the right thing because that is my child," said Clintina Rolle, Delucca Rolle's mother. "Put those that done wrong behind bars."

Delucca Rolle is the teen who was seen on cellphone video last week being pepper-sprayed, thrown to the ground and then punched and beaten by Broward sheriff's deputies before he was arrested.

While the state attorney later dropped the charges filed against the teen, the violent actions of the deputies involved have gained local and national attention.

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen spoke at the rally and is pushing a zero-tolerance policy to be implemented at the Sheriff's Office for actions of abuse and brutality caused by law enforcement officers.

"Until these officers are held accountable by being fired and being criminally prosecuted, I will not rest," Bogen said.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who suspended both Deputy Christopher Krickovich and Sgt. Greg Lacerra with pay, responded earlier this week to those who said the deputies involved in this arrest be held accountable for their actions.

"I hear you," Tony said. "Understand that they will be held accountable if there is any major violation of policies. If they need to be terminated and that is what the findings are, they will be terminated."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.