Driver arrested after toddler found dead in day care van

Noah Sneed, 2, was found dead in a van outside Ceressa's Daycare & Preschool in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - The driver of a day care van in which a 2-year-old boy was found dead has been arrested.

Engrid Thurston, 46, was arrested by Broward Sheriff's Office detectives Friday morning at her Lauderhill home.

BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said Thurston faces one count of aggravated manslaughter in the July 29 death of Noah Sneed.

The toddler's body was found inside the van parked at Ceressa's Daycare & Preschool in Oakland Park.

Detectives determined Thurston disengaged the van's safety alarm before removing the children from the vehicle. Noah was left inside the hot van for hours.

A medical examiner determined Noah died from hypothermia as a result of being left inside the van unsupervised for an extended period of time.

