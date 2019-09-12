Driver dead after Brightline train crashes into Maserati in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - One person is dead after a Brightline train crashed into a Maserati on the railroad tracks Thursday morning in Oakland Park, causing a fire.

The crash occurred near North Dixie Highway and Northeast 38th Street.

A view from Sky 10 showed the train stopped on the tracks. The charred, mangled car was pressed against it.

David Rafter, a spokesman for the city of Oakland Park, said the Maserati went around the arms of the railroad crossing and was struck by the oncoming train.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol said the driver was trying to beat a freight train traveling south and didn't see the Brightline train traveling north.

The driver of the Maserati was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rafter said the train's conductor was taken to a hospital but is expected to be OK.

The crash briefly sparked a fire, but it has since been extinguished.

Brightline is currently being rebranded as Virgin Trains USA.

