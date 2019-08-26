Driver dies after impact with high-speed train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A driver died after a high-speed train crashed into the black car Sunday in Pompano Beach.

The Virgin Trains USA train, formerly known as Brightline train, collided with the car about 11:30 a.m.

Officers found the driver dead inside the car near the intersection of Northeast 33rd Street and North Dixie Highway.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies did not release the identity of the victim.

Earlier this week, Robert Ballard, 56, of Pompano Beach, was killed when the high-speed train struck him Tuesday morning at the same intersection, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

