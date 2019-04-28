Driver, dog killed in wrong-way crash in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A driver who was traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 27 in Davie was killed, along with a dog, in a crash that injured three other people Saturday, according to the Davie Police Department.

The person who was killed was driving the wrong way and the three injured victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the dog was in the car going the wrong way.

The northbound lanes at U.S. Highway 27 and Stirling Road were closed during the crash investigation, but have since reopened.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.