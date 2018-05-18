Driver ejected from car, pinned under light pole after crash on I-95

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A man was taken to a hospital after he was ejected from a car in an early morning crash on Interstate 95.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Witnesses said the driver crashed into a pole before rolling off the highway.

Three witnesses told Local 10 News reporter Samantha Bryant they heard the impact and ran over to the car.

"We saw a light pole go down and heard an impact," witness Jon Degia said. "There was a car going fast. We sprinted down here and we jumped over the fence. We were in the swale looking for him, came back over, found him [and] lifted a light pole off of him."

Witnesses said he was unresponsive when he was taken away by paramedics. The man's condition wasn't immediately known.

The crash snarled southbound traffic on I-95 for several hours.

