Driver extricated after crash involving box truck, minivan in Pembroke Pines

The driver of this minivan had to be extricated after a crash in Pembroke Pines.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A driver had to be extricated after a crash involving a box truck and a minivan in Pembroke Pines.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning at Johnson Street and Northwest 89th Avenue.

According to the Pembroke Pines Fire Department, the driver of the minivan had to be freed from the wreckage and was taken to Broward Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The driver of the box truck was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.