Driver hurt when car slams into side of Tri-Rail train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A driver was hurt Sunday when they slammed their car into the side of a passing Tri-Rail train in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Bonnie Arnold, a spokeswoman for Tri-Rail, said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Southwest Third Street. Arnold said 119 passengers were on the train at the time of the crash, but no one aboard was hurt.

Arnold said the passengers were being kept on the train as authorities investigated. The crash has caused delays to the Tri-Rail service, but Arnold said Tri-Rail has launched a shuttle bus service to compensate.

Paramedics transported the driver to a local hospital. That person's condition was not disclosed.

