Driver intentionally strikes pedestrian with car outside Publix in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Surveillance video shows a driver intentionally striking a pedestrian with his car outside a Publix in Oakland Park, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows the Feb. 23 incident in the Publix parking lot at 950 E. Commercial Blvd.

According to deputies, the driver, who was also captured on surveillance video entering the store minutes before the incident, stopped his car to allow a pedestrian to cross the street in front of him.

But the driver then accelerated the car and turned in the direction of the victim, striking the victim with his car, authorities said.

The victim suffered a broken leg as a result.

Deputies said the culprit's car is possibly a Kia Soul.

Anyone with information about the driver's identity is asked to call Detective Mirelle Palushaj at 954-321-4226. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

