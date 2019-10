Northbound traffic is backed up after a fatal crash on Interstate 95 near Pembroke Road.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A driver is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in southern Broward County.

The crash occurred Thursday morning in the northbound lanes just south of Pembroke Road.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes said two vehicles were involved in the crash, killing one of the drivers.

All northbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation but have since reopened.

