Driver kills herself during traffic stop in Oakland Park, deputies say

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A driver fatally shot herself late Wednesday after her car was stopped by a Broward County sheriff's deputy in Oakland Park, authorities said.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the woman shot herself just after 8 p.m. as a deputy approached her vehicle in the 800 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

The deputy stopped the woman's car because the vehicle had an expired license plate, Oglesby said.

She said deputies were investigating.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.