Driver looking at cellphone crashes into parked police car

DAVIE, Fla. - A woman looking at an app on her cellphone crashed her vehicle into a parked police car late Friday in Davie, authorities said.

Sgt. Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Griffin Road when the woman rear-ended one of the stopped patrol cars. No one was in the patrol car at the time of the crash, but it's blue and red overhead lights were on, Leone said.

The driver was also unhurt, Leone said. Police said the woman admitted to officers that she was distracted, using an app on her phone.

