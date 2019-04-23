Driver not yet facing charges in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist

SUNRISE, Fla. - Sunrise police are continuing their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday afternoon along Oakland Park Boulevard.

Police said they know who the driver is, but no one has been arrested.

"I mean, it was a nightmare," Joyce Acevedo, who lives nearby, said.

Those who live in Sunrise near Northwest 115th Terrace and Oakland Park Boulevard described a gruesome scene after the bicyclist was struck.

"I could see the body already draped with the tarp and I could see the mangled bike. I mean it was just a very bad scene that went on for three hours," Acevedo said.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Monday.

Police said the driver of a car slammed into the bicyclist, who was in his 50s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We saw the shoe over in the corner, so the impact must have been really hard," Acevedo said.

Sunrise police said the driver took off, but they caught up to him a short distance away from the scene.

They said they have not arrested him, because it's unclear whether he knew he had struck someone, but charges could be pending.

Acevedo has lived in the area for 11 years. She said she doesn't walk her dog along West Oakland Park Boulevard because drivers are always speeding.

"There have been other pedestrians killed on this avenue," she said. "Something has to be done."

Police have not released the identities of the driver or victim.

