Driver seriously hurt when Brightline train hits car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A driver was seriously hurt Tuesday when her car was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

Sandra King, a spokeswoman for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, said that it appeared the 56-year-old woman was attempting to make a U-turn when the high-speed train struck her white sedan just after noon in the 800 block of Northwest 33rd Street.

A crew from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue freed the woman who had become trapped in the crushed vehicle.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health North. Her condition was not disclosed.

No none was hurt on the Brightline train.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating what caused the crash, King said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.