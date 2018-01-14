Driver seriously hurt after crash along Florida's Turnpike in Broward

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A person was seriously hurt in car crash early Sunday in Lauderhill, officials said.

Assistant Chief Jeff Levy, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Fire Rescue Department, said the crash happened just before 5 a.m. along Florida's Turnpike, north of Sunrise Boulevard.

Fire rescue crews had to free the driver who was trapped inside the vehicle, Levy said. Photos from the scene show crews removed the roof of the car to get to the driver.

The driver, who was not identified, was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Levy said. The person's condition was not disclosed.

This is a developing story.

