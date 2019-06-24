Driver taken into custody after police chase in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A driver was taken into custody after a police chase in Pembroke Pines.

The chase came to an end Monday after the driver bailed out near University Drive and Pines Boulevard.

Police said the pursuit started in the 8500 block of Pines Boulevard.

A view from Sky 10 showed an SUV with the driver's side door open stopped in the middle of a shopping center parking lot. A man could be seen be treated by paramedics in the back of a nearby ambulance.

No other information was immediately known.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.