Driver, 1 victim identified in Southwest Ranches crash that killed 2 horses

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - The driver of a pickup truck that struck two people riding horses Sunday in Southwest Ranches was identified by Davie police Monday as James Frederick Rink, 24, of Coral Springs.

According to police, Rink was driving his 2008 Toyota Tundra east on Griffin Road when he dropped his cellphone.

Police said Rink bent over to pick it up and struck the horses, which were crossing the road northbound at Southwest 198th Terrace.

Both riders were ejected from the horses.

"They were going out on the trial. They were being pony-led, and the truck -- there's no way a guy could not see two people crossing the street," American Horse Trails owner Herb Garcia told Local 10's Madeleine Wright over the phone. "Just look at the crime scene. There were no brake marks."

Authorities said the horses were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 9-year-old girl who was riding one of the horses was airlifted to Memorial Regional Hospital. Her father witnessed the crash, police said.

Authorities said the girl's guide, Joy Shupnick, 62, of Miami, was also taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. Both riders suffered possible life-threatening injuries.

Garcia said the horse riding school will be closed Monday because of Sunday's crash.

"I just lost two of my horses and my trainer is in the hospital -- the kid's in the hospital. I'm a little frazzled," Garcia said.

Garcia said nothing like this has ever happened near his business before.

"We've been riding these trails for the last 10 years. Never had an incident going across it, and for this to happen, it's like, it's crazy," he said.

Police said the crash remains under investigation and it's unclear at this time whether Rink will face any charges.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.