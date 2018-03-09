Drone video shows moment of impact in fatal Alligator Alley crash

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A drone recorded the instant when a pickup truck and a van collided. The violent crash on Alligator Alley left a Minnesota woman dead and 16 others injured Tuesday in Broward County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers identified the victim as Lauren Vanreese, a 21-year-old tourist from Minnesota, and the driver of the truck as Nisbany Garcias.

Garcias, 30, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter. He appeared in court Thursday and was denied bond.

Vanreese was traveling with a group of children when she was ejected from the van after the impact. They were traveling to Fort Lauderdale from Fort Myers, where they attended a Minnesota Twins spring training game.

