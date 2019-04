OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A home was destroyed in an early morning fire Saturday in Oakland Park, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Oakland Park Fire Rescue said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of Northeast 36th Street. The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department assisted crews putting out the blaze.

Paramedics transported the homeowner to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.