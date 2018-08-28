Elderly man's vehicle struck by Brightline train in Pompano Beach, authorities say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - An elderly man's vehicle was struck by a Brightline train Tuesday morning in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue officials, the 94-year-old man stopped his car on the train tracks at a red light at the intersection of North Dixie Highway and East Copans Road.

The train struck the back portion of driver's side, authorities said.

Officials said the driver was unharmed.

The damaged car has since been removed from the tracks.



