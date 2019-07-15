Elderly woman found safe after disappearing while following husband in car

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 95-year-old woman was found safe Monday in Miami after she was reported missing in Broward County, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Edith Price, 95, lost sight of her husband around 7 p.m. Sunday as the two trailed each other in separate vehicles from Broward County to their home in Lake Worth.

The husband told deputies he lost sight of his wife's car as they drove through the southern part of the county. He said he called her when he arrived home, but she was confused and not recognizing landmarks.

Authorities said Price has onset of dementia.

According to deputies, Price's husband called authorities after his wife's phone went dead.

Detectives used technology to pinpoint her cellphone location, and police officers at Miami International Airport found her near a parking garage, authorities said.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.