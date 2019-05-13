Ex-boyfriend arrested after Wilton Manors man found dead in burning apartment

Michael Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing his ex-boyfriend and setting the victim's apartment on fire in Wilton Manors.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - The ex-boyfriend of a man who was found dead last week inside his burning apartment in Wilton Manors was arrested over the weekend, authorities announced Monday.

Michael Mitchell, 38, was taken into custody Saturday in the 800 block of Northeast 39th Street in Oakland Park.

He was booked into the Broward County Main Jail on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Mitchell and the victim, John Young, 40, had recently broken up and had a well-documented history of domestic abuse.

Deputies said Mitchell went to Young's apartment at 201 NW 25th St. on Thursday, killed Young and set the apartment on fire.

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home, but Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not disclose how Young was killed.

