Ex-Hallandale Beach police employee pawned department-issued equipment, chief says

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - A former Hallandale Beach Police Department employee has been arrested after he pawned department-issued equipment, the chief said Friday.

Yan Kleyman faces a charge of dealing in stolen property, Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page.

Quinones said an internal investigation uncovered that Kleyman conducted pawn transactions with department-issued equipment.

"He's no longer a member of our police department," Quinones said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Kleyman conducted 15 separate pawnbroker transactions involving department-issued items between March 2017 and August 2018. Among the items sold were a semiautomatic rifle, a semiautomatic pistol and laser lights.

Kleyman was hired by the Hallandale Beach Police Department in November 2011.

"Mr. Kleyman's alleged actions are not reflective of the dedicated men and women of this agency," Quinones said.

